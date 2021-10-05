Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded India’s sovereign outlook to stable from negative while maintaining its lowest investment grade rating of Baa3, holding that receding financial sector risks will allow growth to support debt stabilization.

“The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding. With higher capital cushions and greater liquidity, banks and non-bank financial institutions pose much lesser risk to the sovereign than Moody's previously anticipated. And while risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain, Moody's expects that the economic environment will allow for a gradual reduction of the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, preventing further deterioration of the sovereign credit profile," the rating agency said in a statement.

Chief economic adviser in the finance ministry KV Subramanian said the outlook upgrade is a positive development that incorporates our consistent assessment about the strong fundamentals of the Indian economy. “They have mentioned that the change in outlook stems from lower risks from the financial sector and its impact on real economy. This is crucial because the slowdown in growth pre-pandemic itself was because of the financial sector. With several reforms having been implemented in the financial sector and the prospects for the sector looking better, there is ample scope for further re-calibration in their assessments," he added.

Moody’s rating action has been fickle in recent past with four rating actions in last five years. In November 2017, Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 with stable outlook hoping that the structural reforms that were being undertaken by the government will lift up the country’s potential growth. In November 2019, it changed the outlook to negative from stable with Baa2 rating. However, in June, 2020, the rating agency downgraded India back to Baa3, the lowest investment grade with negative outlook. At present, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have kept India at the lowest investment grade but with stable and negative outlook respectively.

The rating agency said risks that a negative feedback loop between the financial sector and real economy set in have receded, resulting in lower susceptibility to event risk. “Solvency in the financial system has strengthened, improving credit conditions which Moody's expects to be sustained as policy settings normalize. Bank provisioning has allowed for the gradual write-off of legacy problem assets over the past few years. In addition, banks have strengthened their capital positions, pointing to a stronger outlook for credit growth to support the economy."

Moody’s has projected the Indian economy to grow at 9.3% in FY22 over a 7.3% contraction in FY21. “Moody's expects India's real GDP to surpass 2019 levels this fiscal year, rebounding to a growth rate of 9.3%, followed by 7.9% in fiscal 2022. Downside risks to growth from subsequent coronavirus infection waves are mitigated by rising vaccination rates and more selective use of restrictions on economic activity, as seen during the second wave," it added.

Looking ahead, Moody's expects real GDP growth to average around 6% over the medium term, reflecting a rebound in activity to levels at potential as conditions normalize. The rating agency also expects the debt burden to stabilize at around 91% of GDP over the medium term, as “strong nominal GDP growth is balanced by a gradually shrinking, but still sizeable, primary deficit."

Moody’s cautioned that weaker economic conditions than currently expected, or a resurgence of financial sector risks would put downward pressure on India’s sovereign rating. “Weaker growth than projected would in turn contribute to an ongoing rise in the debt burden, which could weaken the sovereign's fiscal strength further and lead to a negative rating action," it added.

