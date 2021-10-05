Moody's upgrades India’s sovereign outlook to ‘stable’

Chief economic adviser in the finance ministry KV Subramanian said the outlook upgrade is a positive development that incorporates our consistent assessment about the strong fundamentals of the Indian economy. “They have mentioned that the change in outlook stems from lower risks from the financial sector and its impact on real economy. This is crucial because the slowdown in growth pre-pandemic itself was because of the financial sector. With several reforms having been implemented in the financial sector and the prospects for the sector looking better, there is ample scope for further re-calibration in their assessments," he added.

