Mopa airport holds scope to be regional hub for aviation

“The fact that the Mopa airport will be available 24 hours a day for civil operations and the availability of overnight parking facilities will be a game-changer for the aviation landscape in Goa, and airlines are looking at making it a potential regional hub on the back of high demand for travel to Goa and nearby destinations from across the country. International airlines are also looking at Mopa as a potential opportunity especially. It is also very popular among Russian tourists," an industry executive said on the condition of anonymity.