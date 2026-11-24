The government has extended the tenure of two key targeted credit expansion schemes, the Stand-Up India scheme and the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units, until 31 March 2031.
While Stand-Up India facilitates loans of up to ₹1 crore for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs, the credit guarantee fund provides guarantees for loans of up to ₹20 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Both schemes aim to expand formal financing for small businesses and have helped increase credit flows to the broader micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.