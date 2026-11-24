The government has extended the tenure of two key targeted credit expansion schemes, the Stand-Up India scheme and the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units, until 31 March 2031.
The government has extended the tenure of two key targeted credit expansion schemes, the Stand-Up India scheme and the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units, until 31 March 2031.
While Stand-Up India facilitates loans of up to ₹1 crore for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs, the credit guarantee fund provides guarantees for loans of up to ₹20 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Both schemes aim to expand formal financing for small businesses and have helped increase credit flows to the broader micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.
While Stand-Up India facilitates loans of up to ₹1 crore for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs, the credit guarantee fund provides guarantees for loans of up to ₹20 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Both schemes aim to expand formal financing for small businesses and have helped increase credit flows to the broader micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.
However, the uneven distribution of credit benefits and emerging repayment risks raise broader questions about the inclusiveness and sustainability of government-backed credit expansion.
Credit constraints
Credit disbursement to the MSME sector by scheduled commercial banks has nearly tripled, from ₹9.1 trillion in 2017-18 to ₹26.4 trillion in 2024-25, driven by targeted government credit expansion schemes. Since its launch in April 2016, Stand-Up India and Mudra loans have helped credit flow to MSMEs.
Yet, rising credit flows have not been sufficient to meet the sector's financing requirements. According to estimates by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), the overall finance demand of the MSME sector stood at around ₹123 trillion in 2024-25, with addressable debt demand standing at ₹64 trillion. Sidbi estimated formal credit supply at around ₹34 trillion, leaving a gap of ₹30 trillion.
The government has now approved a credit guarantee corpus of ₹50 billion to support Mudra loans amounting to ₹12.6 trillion over the next five years. Meanwhile, the Stand-Up India scheme aims to cover at least 25 million additional beneficiaries with a credit guarantee corpus of ₹41.11 billion. These may still leave a significant gap.
Larger loans
The Mudra Yojana has witnessed a gradual move towards higher-value lending. Shishu loans, which cover amounts up to ₹50,000, accounted for 47% of total disbursements in 2015-16. Their share declined to 35% in 2020-21 and fell further to 19% in 2024-25. In contrast, the share of Kishore loans (above ₹50,000 and up to ₹5 lakh) increased from 31% in 2015-16 to 52% in 2024-25, making it the largest category by disbursement value. The share of Tarun loans (above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh) also rose from 22% to 29% over the same period, while the newly introduced Tarun Plus category (above ₹10 lakh and up to ₹20 lakh) accounted for another 0.77% in 2024-25.
This shift suggests that an increasing proportion of credit is flowing towards enterprises seeking larger amounts of financing, potentially reflecting their growing working capital and investment requirements as they expand. However, the declining share of Shishu loans also raises questions about whether the smallest borrowers, who form the scheme's original target group, are receiving a proportionately smaller share of total disbursements.
Outreach gaps
Stand-Up India was designed to facilitate at least one loan to an SC or ST borrower and at least one loan to a woman borrower per bank branch. However, as of March 2025, women from non-SC and ST categories accounted for a disproportionately large share of disbursements, receiving 77.5% of the total ₹40,928 crore disbursed under the scheme. In comparison, SC beneficiaries, including women, received ₹7,050 crore, accounting for 17.2%, while ST beneficiaries, including women, received ₹2,153 crore, or 5.3%.
The relatively smaller shares for SC and ST communities raise concerns about the extent to which these groups are benefiting from the scheme. This may reflect barriers such as limited awareness, lower demand, inadequate collateral, lower asset ownership, weaker access to banking networks, and difficulties in meeting lenders' eligibility requirements.
As the scheme is extended for another five years, the challenge will be to address these constraints and ensure that its objective of promoting entrepreneurship among women and SC/ST communities translates into more balanced access to institutional credit.
Repayment risks
While targeted credit expansion schemes aim to improve access to institutional finance by reducing lenders' exposure through credit guarantees, they have also brought repayment risks into focus. These risks are particularly pronounced as government-backed lending is extended to smaller businesses and first-time borrowers, many of whom have limited credit histories and lack collateral.
Under the Mudra Yojana, the non-performing asset (NPA) ratio, measured against outstanding loans, increased from 5.47% in March 2018 to 11.48% in the pandemic-hit year 2020-21, before easing marginally to 9.81% in March 2025. In contrast, when measured against cumulative disbursements, the ratio declined from 2.51% to 2.19% over the same period, primarily reflecting the sharp increase in disbursement volumes.
Meanwhile, the NPA ratio for the broader MSME sector, measured as a share of outstanding loans, stood at 3.60% in March 2025. The higher incidence of NPAs under Mudra points to the greater credit risks associated with micro enterprises, including irregular cash flows, limited credit histories, and weaknesses in credit appraisal and post-disbursement monitoring. The challenge going forward is to strengthen lending safeguards without restricting access to formal credit.
Global gap
Even as the government continues its efforts to widen formal finance for small businesses, India’s small and medium enterprises (SME) credit depth remains modest by international standards. In 2024, outstanding commercial-bank loans to SMEs in India stood at 6.6% of GDP, compared with 55% in China, 42.4% in South Korea, 20.1% in Malaysia and 15.2% in Thailand.
Priority-sector lending targets and government-backed credit guarantee schemes have yet to translate into credit penetration commensurate with the sector’s economic importance. According to the latest estimates, MSMEs contribute 31.1% to India’s GDP and employ more than 389 million people. Going forward, policy efforts must focus on strengthening cash-flow-based lending, improving credit assessment for first-time borrowers, and expanding access to equity, working capital and technology-upgradation finance. Equally important is addressing delayed payments, which constrain working capital and weaken the ability of smaller enterprises to service and secure formal loans.
Puneet Kumar Arora is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University. Jaydeep Mukherjee is a professor of economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.