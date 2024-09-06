More debts or not, Beijing faces a thorny question
SummaryWith monetary easing constrained by worries around an extended bond rally and banks’ squeezed profit margins, economists are increasingly zeroing in on lagged fiscal support, raising questions about authorities’ reluctance to take on extra debt.
Earlier this year, China’s No. 2 leader signaled that Beijing had little intention of deploying “strong medicine" to jolt a sputtering economy. Instead, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told global business elites at a June summit, “We should precisely adjust and slowly nurture [the economy] to allow it to gradually recover."