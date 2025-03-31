More ECB Officials Appear Ready to Accept an April Rate Pause

(Bloomberg) -- Several European Central Bank officials are still wavering on whether to cut interest rates next month, according to people familiar with the matter, suggesting the meeting remains far more open than investors are betting.

While traders price a more than 80% chance that borrowing costs will be lowered again on April 17, policymakers from across the hawk-dove spectrum are contemplating a pause given heightened uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and Europe’s military-spending surge, said the people, asking not to be identified citing confidential discussions.

Dovish officials still see the need for further loosening, but may not insist on a seventh reduction since June if their more hawkish colleagues want additional time to assess the data, the people said. They stressed, however, that the meeting is two and a half weeks away and the thinking may yet shift.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on the April decision, pointing to the central bank’s meeting-by-meeting approach.

The ECB has lowered its deposit rate to 2.5% from 4% as inflation nears the 2% target and the region’s economy struggles to grow. But after a relatively smooth run so far, views on the 26-strong Governing Council are now diverging.

Investors have added to ECB easing bets after Trump announced tariffs on imported cars and inflation undershot expectations in France and Spain. Eurostat will publish a first estimate for the broader euro zone on Tuesday, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a retreat to 2.2%.

While policymakers have been largely tight-lipped on their preferences for April, Portugal’s Mario Centeno sees no reason to pause cuts, while Austria’s Robert Holzmann has argued for a timeout.

“The next meeting will be about how many Council members who have so far gone along with the proposal but have expressed concerns can then decide against a further interest-rate cut,” he said in mid-March.

The biggest short-term uncertainty stems from US tariffs, with Trump set to announce more this week. While ECB policymakers agree that they’ll hit economic growth, they differ on whether they’ll also spur prices.

--With assistance from Alexander Weber and James Hirai.

