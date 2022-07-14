More Indians than the Chinese: Is that good or bad?6 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 02:31 PM IST
- India's population will overtake China's. What are the chances of India reaping a demographic dividend?
Very soon, in 2023, India will have the most people on the planet, says a UN report. And India’s population will keep growing for another four decades, says the World Population Prospects 2022, before it starts ebbing. It holds out the hope of a “demographic dividend"—of India emerging as the world’s industrial hub as China tries to reduce its dependence on foreign markets and become a domestic-consumption-led economy. But for that to happen, India needs to skill its young population rapidly to keep its tryst with the demographic dividend. The UN report, however, contradicts the recent National Health Family Survey (NHFS -5) which suggests India’s population is stabilising. The upcoming census in 2024 will have the final say.