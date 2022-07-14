More Indians than the Chinese: Is that good or bad?

Does the UN survey, revealing that India’s population would continue growing for decades, contradict the findings of the fifth round of the National Health Family Survey (NHFS -5), as some suggest? According to NHFS-5, India’s total fertility rate (TFR) had declined from 2.2 in 2015-16 to 2.0 in 2019-21. TFR is the average number of children born to a woman–a TFR of 2.1 is widely accepted globally as the level at which population starts stabilising. India’s TFR indicates its population would soon stop growing, settling at a replacement level–or even dropping below it–soon. But, as experts point out, NHFS surveys may not give an accurate picture because their sample sizes are quite small for a country of India’s population. Consider, for example, how NHFS-5 seemed to suggest that women now outnumber men in India but many experts see the finding as inaccurate. The census is the final word on India’s demographics because it covers every single Indian. The next round of census is expected in 2024 as it was put off from 2021 due to the pandemic.