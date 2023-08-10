More inflation fighting steps underway; Indian economy better placed than China, West: FM3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Sitharaman credited the Modi government's policies and transformation in governance for stable economic growth.
New Delhi: The government is taking enough measures to tame food inflation and more are underway, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured parliamentarians on Thursday. She said favourable economic factors give India optimism about the future while the West is confronted by twin challenges of high inflation and slow growth and China by a consumer demand slowdown.