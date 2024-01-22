More money for women in pre-election budget

NEW DELHI : The women and child welfare ministry may get a 3%-hike in the interim budget to ₹26,212 crore, according to two officials aware of the matter, amid a focus on women ahead of general elections.

This outlay is expected to be earmarked for expanding marquee schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Saksham Anganwadi and self help groups (SHG). Women voters are seen as a key constituency for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it aims a third term in office.

In 2023-24, the Mission Poshan— aimed at improving child and mother nutrition—was allocated ₹20,554 crore and the ministry expects that it may rise up to ₹21,170 crore. In 2023-24, the WCD ministry was allocated ₹25,449 crore, an increase of 6% over revised estimates of 2022-23 ( ₹23,913 crore).

The WCD ministry has divided its ongoing schemes into three categories—Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Poshan. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, a flagship programme of the government was started off in the year 2015 from Panipat, Haryana.

In last year’s budget, the overall Mission Shakti, which includes the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, was allotted ₹526 crore.

“Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has been so far successful one and one of main programme of the centre as well. The ministry is also focusing on it and there are plans for further expansion of it. Already there are instructions given for effective rollout of the scheme, and therefore more financial aid would be required," said one of the officials cited above.

The other schemes which are under the Mission Shakti are Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojna, Shakti Sadans, Nirbhaya Projects, One Stop Centres, Sakhi Niwas, National Creche Scheme and women’s helpline.

Mission Vatsalya which has got schemes associated with child welfare and protection such as the Child Welfare Committee, adoption of children, juvenile justice boards and others, was allocated ₹1,472 crore in the last budget.

Mission Poshan which has Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyan and schemes for adolescent girls is also likely to get a budget boost this time of around 3%.

Mint had earlier reported that this year, the government will be focussing on schemes based on five key sections of the society—women, tribals, the poor, youth and farmers.

“The concept of gender budgeting has been completely washed out now. Poor women needs to be given priority. We are demanding a 10% increase in this year’s budget, compared to the previous year. Schemes which are related to pregnant and lactating women should be prioritized. The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme fund is way too little and those too need to be increased.

The government should also consider coming up with a new scheme that can benefit women athletes and sportspersons because they have been performing exceptionally well recently," said Jagmati Sangwan, a women’s activist and ATWA national vice president.

Yogita Bhayana, another activist and founder at Pari for India, noted that the funds for Nirbhaya scheme remains largely unutilized which is a matter of concern. “The Ministry needs to seek more budget for schemes that ensures safety of women. Nirbhaya scheme funds should be utilized fully," she added.

Queries sent to the WCD and finance ministries were unanswered at press time.