Economy
More money for women in pre-election budget
Summary
- Women voters are seen as a key constituency for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance
NEW DELHI : The women and child welfare ministry may get a 3%-hike in the interim budget to ₹26,212 crore, according to two officials aware of the matter, amid a focus on women ahead of general elections.
