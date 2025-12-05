Falling rupee should cheer exporters; so why is no one smiling?

The sole bright spot in this grim landscape is India $283-billion IT industry, which has escaped Trump's tariff whip. The Big Five IT firms source over 40% of their business from the US. According to Amit Chandra, vice-president of HDFC Securities, a 1% decline in the rupee's value can boost their operating margin by 10-15 basis points. Additionally, the rupee has depreciated significantly against other currencies of other major regions where these companies do business - the rupee is down 15.47% to ₹120 per pound and 8.32% to ₹105 against the euro this year.