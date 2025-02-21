(Bloomberg) -- Australia needs more interest rate cuts to boost consumer confidence in the face of continued cost pressures, according to the chief executive officer of one of the nation’s largest retailers.

“We have seen one modest rate cut this week,” Wesfarmers Ltd. CEO Rob Scott said in a Bloomberg TV interview Thursday. “Frankly I think its going to take a bit more to fundamentally change consumer sentiment.”

Wesfarmers owns Bunnings, Australia’s largest chain of home improvement outlets, and discount department store Kmart, whose Anko brand of budget-friendly homewares have helped drive growth.

“We’re seeing strong growth on the consumer side of the Bunnings business, and that accounts for about 60% of our sales,” Scott said. “Many households are looking to do more DIY renovations.”

The retail conglomerate could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to cut interest rates for the first time in four years on Tuesday, as lower mortgage payments should boost disposable income and “potentially lead to improvement in consumer sentiment,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence retail analyst Lea El-Hage.

Earlier Thursday, Wesfarmers reported first-half net income rose 3% to A$1.47 billion ($934 million), broadly in line with analyst expectations. Bunnings and Kmart performed the strongest despite heightened costs of living and increased costs of doing business, the company said.

The first-half dividend was raised to A$0.95 a share, helping push the stock higher in Sydney trading. The shares gained as much as 3.4% before paring gains to close up 1.3%.

--With assistance from Paul Allen and Andy Clarke.

