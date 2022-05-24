MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would continue to raise interest rates in coordinated moves with the government’s fiscal measures to tame inflation, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

“Expectation of a rate hike is a no-brainer," Das said in an interview with the CNBC-TV18 channel. “There will be some increase in the repo rate. By how much, I will not be able to say now, but to say that (it will be hiked) to 5.15% now will not be accurate," he said, adding that the RBI will not allow a runaway depreciation of the rupee.

In a surprise move earlier this month, the monetary policy committee (MPC) raised rates by 40 basis points, ending its ultra-loose monetary policy that sought to help the economy weather the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Signalling another rate hike in the monetary policy meeting in June, Das said that the market was “right in thinking" that the committee wants to raise rates in the next few meetings. The central bank, he said, also wants to remove the overhang of liquidity in the system over two to three years.

Das’s latest comments come after the government cut the excise duty cut on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre last week, which economists said will lead to a revenue loss of close to ₹1 trillion in the current fiscal and will further widen the nation’s fiscal deficit, requiring additional market borrowing.

The government also offered a subsidy of ₹200 per gas cylinder, for up to 12 cylinders, to over 90 million beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Economists are expecting the excise duty cut to cool retail inflation by 20-30 basis points, leaving FY23 inflation close to 7-7.2%, which is still markedly higher than RBI’s upper target of 6%.

“Without the excise duty cut, the near-term inflation outlook would have been worse for sure, but even with the recently announced measures, India’s CPI (Consumer Price Index) trajectory is likely to be a big concern for the RBI and MPC members for several quarters to come, in our view. Seeing from this perspective, it does not change the narrative of an urgent need of a front-loaded rate hike cycle to contain inflation and inflation expectations," said Kaushik Das, chief economist, Deutsche Bank India.

That said, the market has not changed its expectation of a 25-50 basis points rate hike in the June policy meeting. Economists, however, lowered their expectation of the quantum of rate hikes during the year, given the government’s supply-side measures.

“We expect inflation pressures to ease at the margin but remain substantially above the RBI’s target range (2-6%). We continue to expect front-loaded rate hikes (a 50bp hike in June, followed by 35bp in August) and a terminal rate of 6.25% by April 2023, although rising fiscal risks (bond demand-supply gap) will likely complicate the RBI’s liquidity withdrawal strategy," Nomura said in a 22 May note to clients.

Economists said risks to the fiscal deficit target have also emerged after the duty cut announced by the government, which will lead to a ₹1-2 trillion revenue loss. RBI has also declared a lower dividend for FY22 to the government of ₹30,307 crore, which is expected to be nearly ₹30,000 crore lower than the FY23 budget estimate.

With the government postponing the disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) amid rising market volatility, the disinvestment target is also expected to slip by ₹25,000 crore. That said, direct and goods and services tax (GST) collections are expected to be strong, partially offsetting the slippage.

“Direct tax and GST buoyancy have been strong, and if the two continue at the same clip as last year, the overall fiscal slippage could be about 0.2% of GDP (from the baseline budgeted fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for FY23). But because nominal GDP in itself is likely to be higher than budgeted, the rise in the fiscal deficit in rupee terms could be high at around ₹1.5 trillion more than budgeted, if no other expenditure cuts are made," said HSBC in its report.