‘More than $5 trillion in investment and rising’: Donald Trump dubs tariffs an ‘economic revolution’ eyeing a win for US

President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 5, hailed the US tariffs as he reassured the people to hang tighter amid an ‘economic revolution’ prompted by the reciprocal tariffs, according to a social media post.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 Apr 2025, 07:09 PM IST
US President Donald Trump, in a Turth Social post, hailed US tariffs after the stock market crash.
US President Donald Trump, in a Turth Social post, hailed US tariffs after the stock market crash.(AFP)

In a social media post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump hailed the US tariffs on nations after the stock market crash and said that more than $5 trillion and more has been invested for the cause as he eyes a trade war win for the United States.

President Trump, in his post, highlighted that China has been hit harder in the ongoing trade war between the world nations with the United States. He also said that the reciprocal tariffs imposed on the nations are a result of them treating the US badly with their tariff rates.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer” said Trump in his Truth Social post.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

