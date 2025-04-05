‘More than $5 trillion in investment and rising’: Donald Trump dubs tariffs an ‘economic revolution’ eyeing a win for US

In a social media post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump hailed the US tariffs on nations after the stock market crash and said that more than $5 trillion and more has been invested for the cause as he eyes a trade war win for the United States.

President Trump, in his post, highlighted that China has been hit harder in the ongoing trade war between the world nations with the United States. He also said that the reciprocal tariffs imposed on the nations are a result of them treating the US badly with their tariff rates.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer” said Trump in his Truth Social post.

