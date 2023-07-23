More than 87,000 Indians give up citizenship in 2023: MEA1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST
In 2022, 225,620 persons gave up their Indian citizenship, compared to 122,819 in 2011
Eighty seven thousand and twenty-six Indians have given up their Indian citizenship in 2023 (as of June), according to data supplied by the Ministry of External Affairs. These individuals chose to take the citizenship of 135 countries, ranging from the US and Germany to Pakistan and Tonga.
