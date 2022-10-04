More trouble for China’s export juggernaut

More concerning is the weakness in exports, because that sector has been one of China’s few bright spots over the past year—and a critical source of jobs—as the housing market and service sector growth have shriveled. Employment in industry, as opposed to services, grew in 2020 and 2021 for the first time since 2012, in significant part due to the export boom. Net exports of goods and services accounted for 25% and 21% of China’s economic growth in 2020 and 2021 respectively—the highest totals since 1997. This year, things have gotten even more extreme: net exports accounted for 36% of growth in the first six months of the year.