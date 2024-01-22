More workers want to change jobs but now face tougher odds

The upshot? Plenty of workers feel stuck, and that is helping to fuel job dissatisfaction. Many continue to wrestle with questions of work-life balance and have watched recent pay raises be eclipsed by inflation. Meanwhile, bosses are calling on them to do more with less. The latest Gallup survey research shows that the share of U.S. workers who say they felt engaged in their jobs slipped in the second half of 2023 after a slight rebound in the first half.