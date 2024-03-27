Highlighting India’s strength and stability as hallmarks of the current financial cycle, Morgan Stanley has raised its GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast for the fiscalyear 2024-25 (FY25) to 6.8 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.5 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also revised its growth forecast for the current financial year (FY24) to 7.9 per cent.

Morgan Stanley anticipates a shallow easing cycle in monetary policy, driven by continued traction in industrial and capital expenditure activities.

The outlook for India's economic growth remains robust, with the expectation that growth will track around 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24, said Morgan Stanley.

This growth momentum is expected to be broad-based, with the gaps between rural-urban consumption and private-public capital expenditure narrowing in FY25, it added.

Further, Morgan Stanley said that it anticipates a favourable inflation trajectory, with recent trends indicating a softening in headline inflation.

In FY25 the headline inflation could fall to 4.5 per cent from 5.4 per cent in FY24, while core inflation is projected to remain muted at 4.1 per cent, according to Morgan Stanley.

The firm also anticipates a continuation of supply-chain normalisation along with easing commodity price pressures, contributing to the disinflation trend.

Morgan Stanley also highlighted the potential risks stemming from global factors and domestic uncertainties.

It said that slower-than-expected global growth, higher commodity prices, and tighter global financial conditions pose risks to India's growth and macroeconomic stability.

On Tuesday, the rating agency S&P Global raised India’s FY25 growth forecast to 6.8 per cent on the back of strong domestic demand and a pick-up in exports. It expects India's GDP growth to moderate in the coming fiscal year after better-than-expected 7.6 per cent growth in FY24.

“For Asian emerging market (EM) economies, we generally project robust growth, with India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam in the lead," it said.



