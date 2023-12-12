Morgan Stanley lists 9 surprises that could jar emerging markets

Morgan Stanley sees another good year ahead for emerging markets as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates and the US economy avoids a hard landing. But don’t expect it to be plain sailing, strategists led by James Lord wrote in a note.

After three weeks of client meetings, here are the nine surprises — be they good or bad — that threaten to jolt markets in 2024, the strategists said.

1- EM sovereign credit returns 0% in 2024: US Treasury yields rebound to 5% by the end of 2024, pushing out emerging-market spreads to 450 basis points and wiping out positive returns on debt. As the strategists note — “this scenario shouldn’t be too hard to envisage, given that it played out a few months ago."

2- 2024 the year of local over sovereign: Morgan Stanley expects that emerging-market hard currency bonds to return 14% next year, while local currency debt returns 8%. However, if emerging-market currencies rally, local-currency bonds could outperform. That would require the US to avoid a hard landing, European growth to pick up and China’s growth to improve, lifting commodity prices.

3- EM inflows return in size: While inflows are likely to remain “muted," high starting spreads, strong total returns and a “soft landing-induced cutting cycle" could see inflows surprise the market, driving a longer period of stable returns.

4- Egypt restructures its debt: “Given sufficient reserves to service upcoming external debt obligations in 2024, any restructuring will likely be pre-emptive in nature. The relatively high and rising interest expense to revenue ratio into 2025 could force the authorities to take the pain upfront (soon after elections) and restructure."

5- Copper production in Panama: Elections in May of next year could lead to the reversal of a decision to shut down First Quantum’s copper mine in Panama, aiding economic growth and avoiding a potentially costly arbitration ruling.

6- Argentina returns 100% in 2024: Such an outcome for Argentine debt would require both an extraordinarily supportive external environment and the domestic adjustment to proceed perfectly. President Javier Milei was sworn in Sunday, pledging a shock-therapy program based on dastric cuts to public spending.

7- Saudi Arabia reverses all supply cuts: Saudi Arabia has shouldered much of the global production cuts this year, hurting growth and its fiscal balance. This is now starting to impact the sovereign’s ability to spend on Vision 2030 reforms and may put pressure on the government to raise output.

8- COP outperforms EM FX peers again: “While we have maintained a bearish view on the Colombian peso and have been highlighting that valuations look quite expensive, we have been hesitant to short it because of high carry and some level of correlation with local bond inflows."

9- China’s policy pivot: The Asian giant’s Third Plenum could act as a catalyst from the government to send a stronger signal to support the economy, including more direct support for the private sector, a centralized lending program — to be tapped into by qualified property developers — and a more forceful shanty town redevelopment plan.

