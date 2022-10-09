Morgan Stanley predicts sharp slowdown in China next year

Experts have said that India’s manufacturing relies very strongly on China, especially for the chemicals, electronics and pharmaceutical sectors. “China has already reduced significantly as a contributor to global growth both last year and this year, while the US, India and Indonesia, among others, have increased in importance. In fact, China contributed less than 20% to global nominal GDP growth in the past five quarters and even fell below 10% in 2Q22," Morgan Stanley said. China’s growth slump may be morphing into a structural slowdown more akin to Japan, the report added.