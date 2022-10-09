Morgan Stanley predicts sharp slowdown in China next year

The combination of an extended Covid-zero policy and a likely recession in developed markets could result in a drag of more than 300bps on 2023 growth in the second largest economy in the world, a new Morgan Stanley report said
The combination of an extended Covid-zero policy and a likely recession in developed markets could result in a drag of more than 300bps on 2023 growth in the second largest economy in the world, a new Morgan Stanley report said. China’s slowdown assumes significance for India as it overtook the US to return as India’s largest trade partner with $11.49 billion worth of goods traded in July, as per data released by the commerce ministry.
Experts have said that India’s manufacturing relies very strongly on China, especially for the chemicals, electronics and pharmaceutical sectors. “China has already reduced significantly as a contributor to global growth both last year and this year, while the US, India and Indonesia, among others, have increased in importance. In fact, China contributed less than 20% to global nominal GDP growth in the past five quarters and even fell below 10% in 2Q22," Morgan Stanley said. China’s growth slump may be morphing into a structural slowdown more akin to Japan, the report added.
China’s move to ease housing market problems by lowering the floor of first-home buyers‘ mortgage rate in selected cities and additional pledged capital for suspended project completion could worsen the “property sector slowdown".