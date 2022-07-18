Morgan Stanley trims India's FY23 GDP forecast to 7.2%2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
After analysts at Nomura cut India's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.7% from its earlier projection of 5.4% amid recession fears, Morgan Stanley, too, have slashed their GDP growth estimates.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley now expect the country to grow at 7.2% in 2022-23 financial year (FY23), 40 basis points (bps) lower than their previous estimates, as tighter financial conditions and a slowdown in international trade have pressured major economies worldwide.
The brokerage's forecast, down from its previous projection of 7.6%, comes after India's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022 at 4.1%. The revised target is in line the Reserve Bank of India's view.
For the next year (FY24), Morgan Stanley expects the annual GDP to touch 6.4% - down 30 bps.
Global central banks have moved to sharply tighten monetary policies to curtail surging inflation, increasing worries of a possible recession. The RBI, too, last month raised the key interest rate by 50 bps.
Global growth, Morgan Stanley stated, is expected to slow to 1.5% YoY in quarter ending December this year from 4.7% in the quarter ended December last year.
India's retail inflation, which touched multi-year highs in the past few months, eased marginally to 7.01% in June. The brokerage expects more respite ahead.
"Building in the moderation in commodity prices and swifter correction in domestic food prices, we see the near-term inflation trajectory improving," Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley said in a note dated Sunday.
Chachra pegged the terminal repo rate at 6.5%, and expects it to be reached by April next year. The central bank had raised the rate to 4.9% in June.
"We expect that normalization in real rates will help preserve macro stability and provide a basis for a durable growth recovery," Chachra added.
