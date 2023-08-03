comScore
Morgan Stanley upgrades India to Overweight citing ‘less extreme’ valuations; downgrades China to Equal-weight

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:25 AM IST Livemint

A team of Asia strategists at Morgan Stanley raised India’s rating saying relative valuations are “less extreme” than in October and the nation’s reform and macro-stability agenda supports a strong capex and profit outlook.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ rating (Image: AP)Premium
Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ rating (Image: AP)

Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ rating, while it has downgraded China to ‘Equal-weight’ rating, Bloomberg reported.

Analysts at the brokerage house raised India’s rating saying relative valuations are “less extreme" than in October and the nation’s reform and macro-stability agenda supports a strong capex and profit outlook.

“India is arguably at the start of a long wave boom at the same time as China may be ending one," strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote while downgrading China and Taiwan to ‘Equal-weight’, as per Bloomberg report.

The brokerage cut its rating on Chinese stocks saying investors should take profits and capitalize on a rally led by stimulus packages announced by the government.

The analysts are of the view that easing measures are likely to come piecemeal, which may not be enough for shares to sustain gains.

Morgan Stanley also downgraded Taiwan to equal weight, citing stretched valuations amid a rally in tech stocks.

(This is a developing story. To be updated)

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 07:46 AM IST
