Morgan Stanley upgrades India to Overweight citing ‘less extreme’ valuations; downgrades China to Equal-weight1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:25 AM IST
A team of Asia strategists at Morgan Stanley raised India’s rating saying relative valuations are “less extreme” than in October and the nation’s reform and macro-stability agenda supports a strong capex and profit outlook.
Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ rating, while it has downgraded China to ‘Equal-weight’ rating, Bloomberg reported.
