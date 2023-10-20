Morgan Stanley upgrades India to 'standout overweight' market, cites economic, earnings growth
Apart from this, Morgan Stanley said that the 'dream' run of domestic flows continues and multipolar world dynamics are driving both FDI as well as portfolio flows towards the country.
The Wall Street major Morgan Stanley on 20 October upgraded India to "standout overweight", citing the relative economic and earnings growth is improving and the macro-stability setup looks sufficient to withstand the higher real rate environment., reported news agency PTI.