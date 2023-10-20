The Wall Street major Morgan Stanley on 20 October upgraded India to "standout overweight", citing the relative economic and earnings growth is improving and the macro-stability setup looks sufficient to withstand the higher real rate environment., reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India remains standout overweight. We increase our overweight stance on Indian equities and as our most-preferred emerging market," PTI quoted a brokerage note as saying on Friday.

Apart from this, Morgan Stanley said that the 'dream' run of domestic flows continues and multipolar world dynamics are driving both FDI as well as portfolio flows towards the country, adding, that the domestic equities top the brokerage's global equity investment score with an overall score of 68. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singapore though is at the second highest score is a distant 54, Greece at 47, Mexico at 43, and Poland at 38, making the top five markets for the company this year.

From early 2021 until October 2022, India has been structurally outperforming the MSCI EM index by 45.5 percent (in USD terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said, "We expect outperformance to continue, with India starting to show a material breakout in relative EPS versus EM and having relatively low correlation/revenue from both the US and China."

The brokerage said that the recent high-frequency trends also support our bullish stance with inflation concerns abating and the trade balance improving. It added that other than India only Japan has an overweight stance in Asia.

"We remain structurally bullish on India with the key thesis of our market upgrade intact. Our India economics team's recent tracker shows projects under implementation have recorded broad-based growth and PMI manufacturing remains in the expansionary zone since July 2021, likely driven by strong domestic demand amid a broad external weakness," the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After September CPI moderated to 5 percent and core CPI slowed further to 4.6 percent, the previous concerns of higher inflation causing abrupt changes in monetary policies have somewhat abated. The trade deficit has also narrowed with the service trade balance improving sequentially in September.

From an average return in dollar terms India has been historically outperformed on average during EM bear markets, to the tune of almost 8 percent each year since 1997, the report said.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!