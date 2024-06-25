Morocco central bank cuts interest rate, sees inflation falling

MOROCCO-RATES/ (UPDATE 2):UPDATE 2-Morocco central bank cuts interest rate, sees inflation falling

Reuters
First Published11:01 PM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

(Adds government debt, paragraph 8)

RABAT, June 25 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% on Tuesday, saying the decision was consistent with a drop in inflation.

Inflation is expected to fall to 1.5% this year, from 6.1% in 2023 due to lower food prices and easing external pressures, the bank said in a statement after its quarterly board meeting.

It said inflation would tick up to 2.7% as Morocco began a gradual cut of cooking gas subsidies.

A drop in farming output would lower economic growth to 2.8% this year, from 3.4% last year, the bank said, adding that growth is forecast to improve to 4.5% in 2025, assuming an average cereals harvest.

Morocco's current account deficit is expected to widen to 1.7% of GDP this year, up from 0.6% last year, it said, citing an increase in energy imports.

The North African country's foreign exchange reserves would stand at 382 billion dirhams ($38.4 bln) by the end of this year, enough to cover 5.5 months of import needs, it said.

The fiscal deficit would remain at 4.4% of GDP this year as higher tax revenue offset additional spending on safety nets and salary hikes, the bank said, forecasting a narrowing fiscal deficit to 4.1% of GDP next year.

Government debt is expected to expand to 70.1% of GDP this year, from 69.5% last year, it said, noting that external debt would represent 17.6% of GDP this year and 18.2% in 2025, or nearly 300 billion dirhams ($30 bln).

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alison Williams, Alexander Smith, William Maclean)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyMorocco central bank cuts interest rate, sees inflation falling

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,710.90
10:29 AM | 25 JUN 2024
38.8 (2.32%)

Grasim Industries

2,516.85
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
1.9 (0.08%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

327.60
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-5.45 (-1.64%)

Bharat Electronics

309.50
10:24 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

2,801.95
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
193.75 (7.43%)

Welspun Corp

541.55
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
29.4 (5.74%)

Patanjali Foods

1,529.90
10:11 AM | 25 JUN 2024
72.95 (5.01%)

LIC Housing Finance

768.15
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
33.4 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue