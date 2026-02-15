Mint Interview: MoSPI chief confident new GDP series will resolve data concerns
Pragya Srivastava , Payal Bhattacharya 6 min read 15 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
From GDP revamp, to platform workers and income surveys, MoSPI secretary outlines how major resets aim to strengthen India’s economic data.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is in the middle of a significant reset of its official data architecture to better reflect current economic realities. An overhaul of the inflation basket has already been completed; the next major step is recalibrating how economic activity is measured. A new GDP series, shifting the base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12, is scheduled for release on 27 February.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story