Mumbai: A sustained weakening of the rupee will be credit negative for companies that generate revenue in the Indian currency and rely heavily on US-dollar debt, although most companies have buffers to protect against such swings, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 74.04 against the US dollar.

The exponential rise in new coronavirus cases in India is a humanitarian crisis and raises concerns about the country’s economic recovery and currency fluctuations, the report said.

“Most companies have protections to limit the effect of currency fluctuations. These include natural hedges, where companies generate revenue in US dollars or have contracts priced in US dollars; some US dollar revenue and financial hedges; or a combination of these factors to help limit the strain on cash flow and leverage, even under a more severe deprecation scenario," said says Annalisa Di Chiara, a senior vice-president at Moody’s.

Therefore, weaker credit metrics under a scenario in which the rupee depreciates a further 15% against the dollar, Moody’s said, can be accommodated within the companies’ current rating levels.

The report added that refinancing risk associated with US-dollar debt over the next 18 months also appears manageable, as most companies are repeat issuers and others are government-owned or linked entities with good access to capital markets.

It looked at 22 rated India-based companies across various sectors such as Information Technology (IT) service-related, commodities, automotive, and covers companies such as Genpact Ltd, Vedanta Resources Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, among others.

