Most companies have buffer to withstand rupee depreciation, says Moody's

“Most companies have protections to limit the effect of currency fluctuations. These include natural hedges, where companies generate revenue in US dollars or have contracts priced in US dollars; some US dollar revenue and financial hedges; or a combination of these factors to help limit the strain on cash flow and leverage, even under a more severe deprecation scenario," said says Annalisa Di Chiara, a senior vice-president at Moody’s.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}