Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Most companies have buffer to withstand rupee depreciation, says Moody's

Most companies have buffer to withstand rupee depreciation, says Moody's

Premium
On Thursday, the rupee closed at 74.04 against the US dollar.
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • The exponential rise in new coronavirus cases in India is a humanitarian crisis and raises concerns about the country’s economic recovery and currency fluctuations

Mumbai: A sustained weakening of the rupee will be credit negative for companies that generate revenue in the Indian currency and rely heavily on US-dollar debt, although most companies have buffers to protect against such swings, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

Mumbai: A sustained weakening of the rupee will be credit negative for companies that generate revenue in the Indian currency and rely heavily on US-dollar debt, although most companies have buffers to protect against such swings, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 74.04 against the US dollar.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 74.04 against the US dollar.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The exponential rise in new coronavirus cases in India is a humanitarian crisis and raises concerns about the country’s economic recovery and currency fluctuations, the report said.

“Most companies have protections to limit the effect of currency fluctuations. These include natural hedges, where companies generate revenue in US dollars or have contracts priced in US dollars; some US dollar revenue and financial hedges; or a combination of these factors to help limit the strain on cash flow and leverage, even under a more severe deprecation scenario," said says Annalisa Di Chiara, a senior vice-president at Moody’s.

Therefore, weaker credit metrics under a scenario in which the rupee depreciates a further 15% against the dollar, Moody’s said, can be accommodated within the companies’ current rating levels.

The report added that refinancing risk associated with US-dollar debt over the next 18 months also appears manageable, as most companies are repeat issuers and others are government-owned or linked entities with good access to capital markets.

It looked at 22 rated India-based companies across various sectors such as Information Technology (IT) service-related, commodities, automotive, and covers companies such as Genpact Ltd, Vedanta Resources Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, among others.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.