Most still choose old tax regime, new one making inroads
In the just-concluded season for personal income tax return filing, 85% of individuals have opted for the old regime, and the rest for the new regime
NEW DELHI : An overwhelming majority of personal income tax filers have opted for the old tax regime that allows a host of tax exemptions, but the new regime with more flexible tax rates and fewer exemptions is beginning to attract more takers, according to professionals who assist taxpayers in filing their returns.