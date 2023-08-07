NEW DELHI : An overwhelming majority of personal income tax filers have opted for the old tax regime that allows a host of tax exemptions, but the new regime with more flexible tax rates and fewer exemptions is beginning to attract more takers, according to professionals who assist taxpayers in filing their returns.

In the just-concluded season for personal income tax return (ITR) filing, 85% of individuals have opted for the old regime, and the rest for the new regime, showed an analysis by leading fintech software as a service (SaaS) company Clear (formerly ClearTax), based on data of tax returns filed using its tax return filing service.

Clear has more than 5 million taxpayers as customers, in addition to many professionals and small and large businesses. While this is only a part of the overall tax returns filed, it points to the broader trends in ITR filing.

In the current assessment year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) reported 67.7 million ITRs by the end of July, the due date for personal ITR filers, showing an improvement of over 16% from the year-ago period.

According to Clear, there is “a notable shift in taxpayer preference with 15% of individuals choosing the new regime, whereas 85% still opt for the old regime."

This, it said, highlights a growing interest in the new regime and its potential benefits over the traditional system.

Archit Gupta, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Clear, said its vast user data showcases “the evolving tax landscape in India where the new regime is slowly taking the spotlight, along with a heightened focus on tax-saving opportunities."

Mint reported in January 2022, citing data from Clear, that only around 10% of the personal income taxpayers had opted for the new regime introduced through the Finance Act of 2020.

Experts pointed to the possibility of the new tax regime attracting more takers in the years to come. According to Ved Jain, a tax expert and the former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), many people have already committed to long-term savings.

“For example, for salaried employees, contribution to employees’ provident fund (EPF) is statutorily required, and those who have taken life insurance policies will have to continue to pay the premium for these instruments. Similar is the situation for those who have purchased houses. Also, interest earned on provident fund investments is tax-free. These taxpayers have little incentive to shift to the new scheme. I would consider that, by and large, those who have opted for the new tax regime are new taxpayers. The adoption of the new tax regime will increase over time as new taxpayers increase, and in the case of old taxpayers, the investment commitments made in the past may either get fulfilled or get diluted," explained Ved Jain.

In the Union Budget this year, the government sweetened the new tax regime by giving tax rebates for income up to ₹700,000, up from ₹500,000 that was available in both old and new regimes; reduced the number of slabs from six to five; raised the tax exemption limit from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh; offered a standard deduction of ₹50,000; and simplified the levy of surcharge leading to a reduction in the highest marginal rate from about 42.7% to about 39%. The idea was to nudge people to the new and simplified regime.

According to data from Clear, within the old tax regime, 55% of filers have been able to claim the full benefit of a deduction of ₹1.5 lakh from taxable income for specified investments such as provident funds under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Up to ₹50,000, deductions have been claimed by 17% of the filers, while 10% utilized this benefit in the range of ₹100,000 to ₹150,000.

“Surprisingly, 10% of individuals have not taken advantage of this provision, indicating the need for increased awareness and education about tax-saving options," Clear said in an analysis shared with Mint.

Return filing trends also point to a huge gender gap—Less than a third (30%) of all personal income taxpayers are women. Figures from Clear also point to the trend that those in the age group of 31 years to 40 years account for half of all the return filers, followed by those up to 30 years of age, who account for about 28% of tax filers. Taxpayers between 41 and 50 years make up about 16%, while those above 50 years account for the rest.

Emails sent to the spokespeople for the finance ministry and CBDT on Friday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.