Most still choose old tax regime, new one making inroads

“For example, for salaried employees, contribution to employees’ provident fund (EPF) is statutorily required, and those who have taken life insurance policies will have to continue to pay the premium for these instruments. Similar is the situation for those who have purchased houses. Also, interest earned on provident fund investments is tax-free. These taxpayers have little incentive to shift to the new scheme. I would consider that, by and large, those who have opted for the new tax regime are new taxpayers. The adoption of the new tax regime will increase over time as new taxpayers increase, and in the case of old taxpayers, the investment commitments made in the past may either get fulfilled or get diluted," explained Ved Jain.