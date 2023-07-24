Most tax filers report zero income tax liability

Most tax filers report zero income tax liability1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST
To make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled income tax returns have been provided to individual taxpayers. The scope of information for pre-filing includes information such as salary income, bank interest and dividends
New Delhi: Around 70% of people who filed income tax returns in FY23 reported no tax liability, data presented to the Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written response to a question showed.
