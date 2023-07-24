comScore
Business News/ Economy / Most tax filers report zero income tax liability
Back

Most tax filers report zero income tax liability

 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

To make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled income tax returns have been provided to individual taxpayers. The scope of information for pre-filing includes information such as salary income, bank interest and dividends

The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over ₹18.23 lakh crore - 9.75% higher than the ₹16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal. (Photo via Pixabay)Premium
The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over 18.23 lakh crore - 9.75% higher than the 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal. (Photo via Pixabay)

New Delhi: Around 70% of people who filed income tax returns in FY23 reported no tax liability, data presented to the Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written response to a question showed.

In FY23, 74 million persons filed income tax returns but 51.6 million reported zero tax liability, showed the data. That represents 70% of all tax return filers.

In the year before, 69.4 million people filed income tax returns, but 50.5 million persons accounting for 73% of return filers reported zero tax liability, showed the data.

The minister also informed the House that there has been a 6.18 % increase in the number of persons filing income tax returns in FY23.

The government took several steps to increase the number of tax return filers, the minister said.

The scope of Tax Deducted at Source / Tax Collected at Source (TDS/TCS) has been expanded by bringing several new transactions into their ambit such as huge cash withdrawals, foreign remittance, purchase of luxury car, e-commerce participants, sale of goods, acquisition of immovable of property, purchase of overseas tour programme, transfer of virtual digital assets, net winnings from online games and interest on listed debentures paid to the resident, the minister informed.

To make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled income tax returns have been provided to individual taxpayers. The scope of information for pre-filing includes information such as salary income, bank interest and dividends, the minister informed.

Also, a tax payer is allowed to update his return anytime within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year so that he can file an updated return by voluntarily admitting omissions or mistakes and paying additional tax as applicable, the minister informed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout