Most tax filers report zero income tax liability

The scope of Tax Deducted at Source / Tax Collected at Source (TDS/TCS) has been expanded by bringing several new transactions into their ambit such as huge cash withdrawals, foreign remittance, purchase of luxury car, e-commerce participants, sale of goods, acquisition of immovable of property, purchase of overseas tour programme, transfer of virtual digital assets, net winnings from online games and interest on listed debentures paid to the resident, the minister informed.

