MP greenlights industries to build dormitories and residential complexes on manufacturing unit land: Mohan Yadav
Summary
- Yadav added that the decision is part of broader reforms to remove bottlenecks and foster an industry-friendly ecosystem in the state. The move is aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles and improving ease of doing business, while also addressing logistical challenges for workers.
New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has allowed industries to build dormitories and residential complexes for their workers on the same land allocated for manufacturing units, chief minister (CM) Mohan Yadav said in an interview. These residential facilities can be set up alongside the factories without requiring separate permissions or additional paperwork.