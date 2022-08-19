MPC backs front-loading rate hikes to bring down inflation

“Because the rate hike in this meeting takes the policy rate above the pre-pandemic level, “withdrawal of accommodation" cannot refer to withdrawal of the pandemic-era accommodation. It can only mean withdrawal of the pre-pandemic accommodation that began with the rate cut from 6.50% to 6.25% in February 2019. A plain reading of this resolution would then be that MPC is focused on taking the repo rate back to 6.50%. In my view, such an indication of a terminal repo rate of 6.50% is totally unwarranted in the situation that we are in," Varma said. “The resolution should, in my view, be interpreted only as stating that there is a high likelihood of further front-loaded tightening without restricting the freedom of MPC to respond to the changing environment in a data-driven manner," he added.

