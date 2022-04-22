MPC bats for action amid high inflation

“Considering the emergence of a different growth-inflation trade-off, it is best to start withdrawing monetary accommodation through liquidity and rate actions that can begin with raising the floor and normalizing the corridor. The policy will still stay accommodative as rates, even after lifting nominal rates, will stay below the real neutral rate for the foreseeable future. Monetary policy is not rocket science, but the timing of the launch of the rocket is nevertheless important as monetary policy transmits to its final goals with long and variable lags. With a flatter Phillips curve, tackling inflation becomes that much harder as it may call for larger output sacrifice. So, a deft policy mix is needed. We have varied tools, and with the right cross-fertilization of these tools, it should be possible to bring back inflation closer to the target later, without much growth sacrifice and without a very high terminal rate," Saggar said.