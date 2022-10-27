MUMBAI : An additional meeting of the monetary policy committee will be held on 3 November to discuss the response to be sent to the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India’s failure to keep inflation within its 2-6% target, the central bank said on Thursday. This will be the first time since the launch of the medium-term inflation framework in 2016 that RBI will be made to explain its actions in a letter.

Under Section 45ZA of the RBI Act, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, sets the medium-term retail inflation target once in five years.

Failure to meet the target for three consecutive quarters requires the central bank to write a letter to the government explaining why it missed the goal.

Retail inflation has been hovering above the upper band target of 6% for nine months in a row.

The central bank has raised policy rates by 190 basis points since May this year in a bid to bring down inflation.

The letter will have three parts: reasons for failure to achieve the inflation target, remedial actions proposed by the central bank, and an estimate of the deadline within which the inflation target shall be achieved.

This meeting comes immediately after the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on 1-2 November and before the next MPC meeting scheduled on 7 December.

The rate-setting committee typically meets six times in a year to decide on interest rates.