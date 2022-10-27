MPC meet on 3 Nov to discuss letter to govt

MUMBAI :An additional meeting of the monetary policy committee will be held on 3 November to discuss the response to be sent to the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India’s failure to keep inflation within its 2-6% target, the central bank said on Thursday. This will be the first time since the launch of the medium-term inflation framework in 2016 that RBI will be made to explain its actions in a letter.

