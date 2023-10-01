MPC meet: RBI expected to keep rate unchanged in view of elevated inflation
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC)-headed by RBI governor Skhatikanta Das is scheduled to meet for three days beginning October 4. The RBI will announce the decision on Friday
In view of elevated inflation and global economic factors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to retain the benchmark rate at 6.5% at its forthcoming bi-monthly monetary policy review, scheduled in the week ahead, said a report by PTI citing experts.
