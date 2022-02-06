MPC meet: What options does the RBI panel have?

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is to meet from 8-10 February. Meanwhile, in December, the Consumer Price Index spiked to a five-month high of 5.59%, while the Wholesale Price Index rose to 13.56%. Mint takes a look:

What did the last MPC meeting suggest?

The minutes of the December meeting suggested that the debate around reversing the ultra-loose monetary policy had started but with the looming threat of Omicron, the return to normalcy had been deferred and RBI had maintained status quo. However, RBI has since been undertaking small tweaks through the variable rate reverse repo operation (VRRR) to reduce the money flow in the banking system. Thus, RBI has been aiming to keep liquidity on a tight leash even as it worked to maintain adequate liquidity for the economy’s productive sectors. But high GST collections in January aggravated liquidity conditions.

What are the global signals?

Headline inflation for several advanced and emerging economies has been increasing. Inflation levels in the US rose to 7% in December, the largest increase since June 1982. As such, the US Federal Reserve in its January meeting stated it could start raising interest rates from March 2022. The Fed’s bond buying programme would also come to an end at that time. Initially, the Fed had termed inflation as ‘transitory’. However, with the roll-out of vaccines and the US economy recovering, demand outweighed supply, resulting in a rise in inflation levels. The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 0.50%.

View Full Image Key factor

What has been the inflationary trend in India?

India’s retail inflation hit a five-month high of 5.59% in December 2021. However, as this is within RBI’s tolerance level of 4% inflation target (+/-) 2%, the central bank has said it prefers to keep interest rates unchanged. RBI’s inflation projection for FY22 is 5.3%. Retail inflation peaked in May and June 2021 to 6.3% and 6.26%, respectively.

How’s the macro-economic situation?

Higher food and fuel prices are a matter of concern, with inflation in primary articles hardening to 13.38% in December. Supply-side bottlenecks, high commodity prices and the shortage of raw materials could be another challenge. Rise in input costs could lead to a pass through, adversely impacting consumption levels. On the flip side, with very low interest rates, demand for credit, which had remained muted through 2021, took off in December 2021. Credit growth for non-food reached a two-year high of 9.28%.

What steps can the central bank take?

Key macroeconomic indicators are showing signs of economic recovery. However, global gross GDP is expected to moderate from 4.4% in 2022 to 3.8% in 2023. This does not bode well for Indian exports. As such, RBI might still be inclined towards an accommodative policy. However, rising inflation numbers on the global front and the impact on India also needs to be considered. Should RBI focus more towards economic growth or inflation? That is the dilemma. Jagadish Shettigar and Pooja Misra are faculty members at BIMTECH.

