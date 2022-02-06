MPC meet: What options does the RBI panel have?

Headline inflation for several advanced and emerging economies has been increasing. Inflation levels in the US rose to 7% in December, the largest increase since June 1982. As such, the US Federal Reserve in its January meeting stated it could start raising interest rates from March 2022. The Fed’s bond buying programme would also come to an end at that time. Initially, the Fed had termed inflation as ‘transitory’. However, with the roll-out of vaccines and the US economy recovering, demand outweighed supply, resulting in a rise in inflation levels. The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 0.50%.