MPC meeting: Inflation elephant hogs attention; interest rate change unlikely

"GDP print suggests growth is moving faster than expected by the RBI, which means the central bank should see little urgency to cut rates while the MPC waits for comfort on headline inflation. In our view, the MPC will likely vote 5-1 to keep the policy mix unchanged at its meeting next week. We also do not expect the bank to reduce rates before Q4 FY25 given its own inflation trajectory and persistent upside surprises in growth," said Rahul Bajoria, head of emerging markets Asia (ex-China) economics research at Barclays.