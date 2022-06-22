MPC members flag more rate increases, coming slowdown

“Between April and now, the MPC has raised the policy rate by 90 basis points, but during the same period, the RBI’s projection of inflation for the year 2022-23 has risen by 100 basis points from 5.7% to 6.7%. The real policy rate, therefore, remains more or less where it was in April. This reminds me of Lewis Carroll’s adage that we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place; and to go anywhere, we must run even faster. Clearly, more needs to be done in future meetings to bring the real policy rate to a modestly positive level consistent with the emerging inflation and growth dynamics," Verma said.