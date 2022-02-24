Indian economic recovery from pandemic needs continued support, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, according to the minutes of monetary policy committee.

The RBI, in its latest monetary policy meeting has kept key policy rates, including repo and reverse repo rates, unchanged for tenth consecutive time in a row even amid other central banks withdrawing emergency support two years after the coronavirus outbreak caused widespread economic stress.

The RBI governor said continued policy support is needed for durable growth amid global spillovers and Omicron wave.

Das said there was growing uncertainty regarding the evolving global macroeconomic outlook.

The trajectories of growth and inflation, however, continue to diverge between countries. This has impelled some central banks to embark on aggressive policy tightening to quell inflation risks, while a few others, mostly emerging market economies (EMEs), continue to maintain accommodative policies. The adverse spillovers from such divergent policy responses could materialise quickly on the global and domestic outlook. Policy making is getting increasingly complex in this environment, Shaktikanta Das said.

On the inflation front, Shaktikanta Das said renewed international crude oil prices need monitoring. "we need to remain watchful of the risks to domestic inflation arising from in international commodity prices due to exogenous factors including geo-political developments."

MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra too expressed concerns on the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, saying "suddenly, the global outlook has darkened".

"As countries race to contain Omicron with travel restraints and new quarantine and social distancing measures, the global recovery and the inflation outlook are at risk again," he said.

All MPC members, -- Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Mridul K. Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das, except Jayanth R Varma, voted to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward.

