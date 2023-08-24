MPC minutes: RBI will manage liquidity overhang proactively, says Shaktikanta Das2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Das says RBI will manage the liquidity overhang proactively while ensuring that banking system has adequate liquidity to meet the productive requirements of the economy
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will manage the liquidity overhang proactively using the various instruments while ensuring that banking system has adequate liquidity to meet the productive requirements of the economy, said governor Shaktikanta Das, as per the minutes of the MPC's August meeting released on Thursday.