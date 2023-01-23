NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has partnered with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), under the aegis of Ministry of Defense for creating a apprenticeship training framework.

The move aims to address the need for skilled and future-ready workforce in the Central Public Sector Undertaking and Industries, an official statement said.

Under the collaboration, more than 250 apprentices have been engaged in the BDL facility in Hyderabad where ‘Astra’ missile is manufactured, it said.

At this facility, three out of five components of these missiles are being produced. The apprentices will be provided on-the-job training in different sections in the facility along with receiving exposure with other industries, enabling them to develop better expertise in the sector and become a part of the progressive job market entailing high capital trades such as CNC operator and programmer, machinist, welder and turner.

Furthermore, a team from MSDE visited the facility and interacted with the apprentices who extended their gratitude towards Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for creating pathways for India’s youth to work at this facility, enhancing their capabilities and improving their career prospects.

“Central Public Sector Undertakings and Industries are pivotal in accelerating the growth of the nation and play a significant role in generating employment prospects for the youth. The ministry is committed to increasing the number of apprentices by maximising their potential and has launched several initiatives to assist them in developing industry-relevant skills," Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

“It is my firm belief that by initiating such collaborations, we will be able to build credible pathways so that apprenticeship receives the respect that it deserves for hands-on learning and improving the employability of our youth," he added.