Govt eyes pandemic-era credit scheme to help firms again
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 23 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThe idea is to support not only large manufacturers but also small businesses that face funding constraints in an uncertain global economic environment.
New Delhi: In a move aimed at pushing manufacturing and exports, the Centre is exploring introducing an expanded version of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)–extending the pandemic-induced scheme amid the current uncertain global climate.
