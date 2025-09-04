MSMEs may benefit from cheaper inputs, easier GST compliance

The dawn of a twin-rate goods and services tax system (GST), along with easier registration, compliance and refunds, is expected to make a wide range of raw materials cheaper, providing a major stimulus for India’s sprawling micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The GST Council approved a series of key decisions on Wednesday, in the biggest overhaul of the indirect tax system since its inception seven years ago.

Finance ministry officials said the reforms are likely to benefit the country’s 66 million MSMEs with lower input costs and expedited registrations and refunds, potentially boosting these firms’ export competitiveness. The development assumes significance as India’s MSMEs contribute to about 30% of the country’s total economic output and about 45% of exports.

The two-rate structure, with two slabs at 5% and 18% with a few goods in the 40% slab, brings down the tax rate for many raw materials used by MSMEs in sectors such as household items, food, agriculture and healthcare from 12% to 5%. Along with this, lower GST on some finished products is likely to boost demand. With a considerable amount of these products being manufactured by MSMEs, these businesses are also likely to see a surge in demand.

The government has removed the 5% levy on finished food products such as all Indian breads, ultra-high temperature milk and pre-packaged cottage cheese (paneer). Also, the GST revamp includes a reduction in the levy on bhujia, sauces, pasta, instant noodles, chocolates, coffee, preserved meat, cornflakes, butter and ghee, from 18% or 12% to 5%.

A similar rate reduction on agricultural machinery as well as healthcare products such as syringes, gauzes and bandages is likely to benefit the country’s MSME sector.

MSME industry associations said the GST reform is broad and serves the interests of consumers and businesses.

Business merits The simplification of GST registration is likely to encourage more businesses to join the formal tax network. The finance ministry said that a new procedure would grant automatic GST registration in three working days to two categories; low-risk applicants, as well as applicants who self-assess that their output tax liability on supplies to registered persons will not exceed ₹2.5 lakh per month.

The reforms also allow small businesses that are suppliers through e-commerce operators to be registered easily, as these businesses have faced issues about operating in different states.

Providing refunds arising out of the inverted duty structure is also expected to boost MSMEs’ working capital, satisfying a long-time demand from the sector. The government said it would provide a provisional refund of 90% of the claimed refund, as in the case of zero-rated supplies.

“The GST amendment on refunds, granting refunds of 90% of the claim amount, is likely to boost the export competitiveness of many micro and small enterprises. It will provide them with additional working capital, which is a necessity in times of tariff wars,” said Vinod Kumar, president, India SME Forum, which represents nearly 100,000 Indian MSMEs.

Kumar added that GST reduction on handicrafts and leather goods, among other things, is likely to boost demand for the country’s artisans.