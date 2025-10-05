Public procurement from small businesses soars as govt redefines MSMEs

New Delhi: The government's purchases from micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the first six months of the ongoing financial year (FY26) reached about 45% of total procurement, indicating strong support for the country's MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

Businesses expect this trend to strengthen in the second half of the fiscal year, following the government’s amendment to the definition of MSEs that expanded the number of businesses eligible for public procurement.

The Centre’s procurement from MSEs on the Government e-marketplace (GeM) portal in H1 FY26 totalled about ₹1 trillion, accounting for nearly 45% of the total procurement. Simultaneously, the government procured around ₹38,000 crore worth of goods and services from MSEs from the MSME Sambandh portal, representing about 45.8% of total procurement.

Both GeM and MSME Sambandh portals facilitate public procurement directly from the country’s MSMEs. According to the government’s public procurement policy, it must procure at least 25% of its total orders through MSEs.

Industry representatives said the government’s procurement typically rises in the second half of the year, driven by budgets sanctions, and the completion of deliveries.

But what is different this year is the surge in the number of MSEs because of the amendment in the definition for MSMEs at the the beginning of this fiscal year. MSEs make up more than 90% of the country’s MSME sector.

“More businesses will be classified as micro and small enterprises this year because the government increased the turnover limits for MSMEs in the budget announcement and the subsequent notification in April this year. What this is doing is bringing more high value businesses into the public procurement fray,” said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum, an industry association representing nearly 100,000 MSMEs.

At the start of FY26, the government increased the investment and turnover limits for MSMEs by 2.5x and 2x respectively.

As per the new definitions, micro businesses can invest up to ₹2.5 crore in plant and machinery and have an annual turnover of up to ₹10 crore. Their earlier limits were ₹1 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively.

The government has similarly tweaked the investment and turnover limits that are used to categorize small and medium enterprises.

Now, small enterprises are defined as those with investment in plant and machinery under ₹25 crore and a turnover under ₹100 crore. The definition of medium enterprises has been widened to include investment up to ₹125 crore and turnover up to ₹500 crore. Previously, the investment limit for medium enterprises was ₹50 crore and turnover had to be under ₹250 crore.

This comes as the country’s 65 million MSEs are battling export headwinds, making the government a major consumer. Exports assume importance as MSMEs account for about 45% of the country’s total outbound shipments.

But the government cannot be the only major consumer for the small businesses in the country, said experts.

“The government has been amping up procurement over the last few years, but that alone cannot play that role to salvage export markets. Large businesses will also have to increase their procurement from the domestic MSME suppliers, because the system is designed in a way where smaller businesses grow when their large buyers grow,” said Veeramani C., professor and director, Centre for Development Studies, a Thiruvananthapuram-based think tank.

India's free trade agreements will help MSMEs discover newer markets, as only about 15% of global trade is linked to the US, where president Donald Trump’s tariffs are leading to uncertainty and disruption, he added.

“The government’s amendment to MSME definitions will also have an impact on its procurement from micro and small businesses. Businesses will take some time to adjust to the change, and it is likely that more businesses will be classified as MSEs in the coming days,” said Veeramani C.

The government procurement from MSEs has been consistently rising over the last few years. It rose from ₹53,778 crore in FY22 to ₹91,343 crore in FY25 on the MSME Sambandh portal.